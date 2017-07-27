Gibraltarian police officer addresses Europol fraud training course

A specialist investigator from the Royal Gibraltar Police delivered an address to a multinational group of police officers learning about payment fraud at a course in Spain’s National Police Academy in Avila.

A total of 62 officers representing law enforcement agencies from 29 countries – including 22 EU Member States – were participating in the third edition of Europol’s Training Course on Payment Card Fraud Forensics and Investigations, held over four days at the end of last June 2017.

Detective Sergeant Cavallo Soane from the RGP Economic Crime Unit’s Fraud Squad was invited to address participants on the course, which focused on the forensic examination of skimming devices, payment card and ATM malware forensics, and investigative techniques to target criminal networks responsible for international payment fraud incidents.

DS Soane, in conjunction with local company IDT Financial Services, presented a case study on international cooperation between law enforcement and the benefits of police and private sector working together.

The case study delved into an investigation by Australian Police in Canberra in 2014 that revealed a fraud syndicate operating over international boundaries and which utilised legitimate financial business ventures to facilitate fraudulent activity.

DS Soane utilised the case study to illustrate the mechanisms available to investigators for international exchange of information.

DS Soane has been awarded a certificate of appreciation by the Head of the European Cybercrime Centre at Europol.

The certificate is “in recognition of [his] outstanding contribution to the success of the 3rd Europol Training Course on Payment Card Fraud Forensics and Investigation.”

Related