Gibraltar Youth Production Team Summer Camp

A group of nine young people from the Gibraltar Youth Production team have just returned from spending three days in a summer camp in a rural house set in a nature reserve near Tarifa.

The aim of the camp was to allow these young people to spend time with their peers and engage in team building activities in a different setting to their regular environment. The team members immersed themselves in every aspect of the activities on offer, a surfing taster session and cooking for the whole group.

The trip also entailed a production element with a night photo session of the stars, set in the beautiful surroundings of the rural house. In the coming months the Gibraltar Youth production team will continue to be busy with various projects, primarily focused in raising funds for Calpe House.

Related