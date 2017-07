Gibraltar’s U16 basketball squad will be playing Armenia in tomorrow’s FIBA U16 European Championships for boys being played in Andorra.

The Gibraltar team beat hosts Andorra 56-61 after coming from behind in the first quarter.

Playing at the Andorra la Vella, Poliesportiu Sports Hall the young Gibraltarians went on to win the next three quarters to reach tomorrow’s finals.

Armenia beat Azerbajan 88-76 and are considered the favorites in the tournament.

