Gib and UK talk Brexit ahead of JMC

Delegations of the Gibraltar and United Kingdom Governments met in Gibraltar yesterday for discussions covering a wide range of issues.

The Gibraltar delegation was led by the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and included the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, who is Minister for Brexit, the Attorney General Michael Llamas and Financial Secretary Albert Mena.

The Minister for Commerce Albert Isola and the Minister for the Environment Dr John Cortes joined the meeting for areas relevant to them.

The UK Team was composed of senior officials from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, the Cabinet Office and the Department for Exiting the EU, with input from the Treasury and the Department for International Trade.

The discussions touched on a wide range of issues including Brexit and are a prelude to the next formal meeting of the Joint Ministerial Council for Exiting the EU.

