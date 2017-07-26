GADS new premises officially open today

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo will officially open GADS House today. The new premises of the Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society are located within the Old Naval Hospital complex, next to Ocean Views, Bella Vista Day Care Centre and Hillsides Residential. Present at the opening will be Health Minister Neil Costa.

The overall aim of the society is for GADS House to become the society’s headquarters. GADS is fully committed to raising awareness of Alzheimer’s and dementia and to offering support and guidance to those living with dementia, their families and carers.

The aim is to hold Family Support meetings where the society can offer support and guidance to those living with dementia, their families and carers. They will also be able to advice on health and care services and resources available on the Rock.

Having the society’s headquarters within the complex will also allow families and carers who are visiting their loved ones to share experiences or concerns, said GADS chairperson Daphne Alcantara.

“GADS wants to make a difference to the lives of people with dementia; change the way people think, talk and act about dementia.

“Obviously we are here for everyone not just for those at the Hillsides Residential or those attending the Day Centre, we know that when you are caring for someone with dementia, you are likely to experience a wide range of emotions at different times.”

GADS believes it is essential for everyone to be given the right information to be able to recognise the symptoms associated with dementia.

