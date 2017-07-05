Fair back at Queensway site

The annual Gibraltar Fair will take place at last year’s site, in Queensway, from Saturday August 19 to Sunday August 27, the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group announced yesterday.

The events are being organised by the SDGG who confirmed that works on both sites will commence shortly to make way for this year’s Fair.

The Gibraltar Cultural Services are collaborating and assisting the SDGG to ensure the smooth running of all events.

The Fair will once again see a varied range of attractions for different age groups. All rides will be priced at £2.

Additionally, there will also be tombolas, games and other side stalls including those being put up by local charitable and sporting organisations.

Eating and drinking outlets will also be provided as well as the ever popular Churros stall.

A daily programme of entertainment has also been prepared for the Family and Youth Pavilions.

The Family Pavilion is being organised by Stage One Productions and the Youth Pavilion by Fresh Entertainment.

Admission to the Pavilion will be free on all nights.

The SDGG added that a full programme of events will be released in due course.

