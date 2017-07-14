Cortes at meeting ahead of JMC

The Gibraltar Government was represented by Dr John Cortes at the UK Overseas Territories’ Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) pre- meeting in London this week.

The meeting discussed the proposed agenda of the full JMC which will take place in the autumn with representatives of the UK Government.

Matters discussed included general matters such as the effect of the EU exit on the Territories, the Environment, and financial matters, and territory-specific problems such as the challenges of access to the more remote territories like St Helena and Ascension.

During the meeting the Gibraltar flag flew at Westminster together with the other Overseas Territories flags.

Dr Cortes was accompanied at the meeting by the Government’s UK representative Dominique Searle.

