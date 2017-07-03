Chronicle’s Alice Mascarenhas wins Cancer Research UK’s ‘Flame of Hope’ 

Alice Mascarenhas, Deputy Editor of the Gibraltar Chronicle, has been presented with the prestigious UK national Flame of Hope Award from Cancer Research UK in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the cause.

The Media Supporter of the Year award recognises exceptional and consistent media support for the charity.

The awards champion the amazing work carried out by the many volunteers as well as their fundraising efforts across the UK. This year alone there were 500 nominations from across the UK which has in excess of 40,000 volunteers in all areas.

Ms Mascarenhas jointly won the Media Supporter of the Year award together with Stephanie Bell from Sunday Life, Northern Ireland’s leading Sunday newspaper, who unfortunately has recently been diagnosed with cancer and was unable to attend the award ceremony.

The charity’ annual Flame of Hope Awards saw some 15 awards presented by the chairman of Cancer Research UK, Sir Leszek Borysiewicz, at the Merchants Taylor Hall in London.

Ms Mascarenhas was presented to the audience – Cancer Research UK personnel, winners and guests – by Executive Director of HR Mark Allen.

He spoke of her “consistent support for Cancer Research Gibraltar” for more than a decade having “written countless compelling and moving features that capture the work of the Gibraltar local committee” and keeps readers in touch with the charity’s important research.

“Alice has been instrumental in helping them acknowledge and celebrate their 50th anniversary and their phenomenal £2.3 million fundraising total,” Mr Allen told the packed Merchants Taylor Hall during the lunch.

Having completed the Kilimanjaro challenge last week, Giovi Vinales, secretary of the Cancer Research UK Gibraltar branch, said: “Alice is a truly remarkable and selfless human being of whom we are very proud. We remain extremely grateful for her continued and solid support.”

Many of those who received awards have supported the cause for more than 25 years and have helped raise hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Each had their own story tell of their fundraising efforts, of volunteering in cancer shops and the many events held every year.

The awards included the Pioneer of the Year which was won by Lorraine Long, Fundraising Volunteer of the Year award presented to Ann Walsh, Ambassador of the Year presented to Sue Duncombe, and Honorary Fellowship awards, one of which was presented to 96-year old Thomas George Smith, who continues to volunteer on a weekly basis.

He received a standing ovation.

