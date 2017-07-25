China offers opportunities and challenges for Gibraltar

Despite the massive difference in the sizes of population – Gibraltar’s 30,000 and China’s billion – as the world’s second biggest economy seeks to expand its global footprint even further there were surprising synergies which the Rock could exploit.

That was the core of Commerce Minister Albert Isola’s opening remarks at yesterday’s strongly attended China symposium, held at The Caleta Hotel.

“We need to be realistic,” Mr Isola said.

“We can’t conquer the world – but we can begin to make in-roads.”

He was addressing an audience drawn mainly from the Rock’s financial services sector, but which included senior figures from other sectors including maritime services and tourism.

Also present was Gibraltar’s Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis.

