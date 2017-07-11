Breed 77 back for National Day Rock concert

Breed 77 will headline the National Day Rock concert.

“The SDGG can confirm that top of the bill for this year’s National Day Concert will be one of Gibraltar’s biggest bands, Breed 77,” the group said in a statement yesterday.

The concert will be held on Sunday 10 September at Casemates Square starting at 9pm and will also be featuring local bands Heritage and Jet Stream. The concert is being organised on behalf of the SDGG by J2 Productions.

Commenting on the event the SDGG said:

“We are very pleased with the programme that has been produced by Jenson Callejon and his team. This year, being a special event with the 50th Anniversary of the Gibraltar Referendum, we are confident that most musical tastes will be catered for and everyone in the community will once again enjoy an excellent evening’s entertainment.”

