Borders and Coastguard Agency promotions

The Borders and Coastguard Agency’s Chief Executive Officer Andrew Bonfante has announced the promotions to Senior Borders and Coastguard Agency Officer of Perry Kellner, Christel Segovia and John Escumalha following a selection process involving interviews and exams.

SBCO Perry Kellner commenced employment within the Borders and Coastguard Agency in January 2007. His promotion came into effect on June 5 this year and he will now take his position as an SBCO within White Shift.

SBCO Christel Segovia joined the Borders and Coastguard Agency in November 2010. Her promotion also came into effect on June 5 this year and she will now take her position as an SBCO within Red Shift. SBCO Segovia is now the youngest Senior Borders and Coastguard Officer within the Agency.

SBCO John Escumalha commenced employment within the Borders and Coastguard Agency in March 1995. His promotion came into effect on the on June 24 this year and he will now take his position as an SBCO within Red Shift.

Mr Bonfante expressed his delight at the recent promotions, adding: “The Officers whohave been successful in their promotion worked extremely hard to achieve it against very strong competition within our ranks. I offer my sincere congratulations to them.”

