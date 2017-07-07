Bayside’s Elsie Gonzalez wins International Award

Elsie Gonzalez, Science Technician at Bayside School has been awarded the ‘Gratnell’s Science Technician of the Year’ prize in its ‘International School’ section.

As well as a trophy, the award has a prize of to the value of nearly £2000 which she has vowed to spend on new equipment for the science department.

Apart from her 27 years of service and her very valuable contribution to the school’s Physics department, Elsie has already gained a glowing report from AQA during its Practical Endorsement Visit.

This latest award recognises all her efforts that she puts behind the scenes at Bayside.

These include fund raising, setting up of a student hardship fund and being an event’s organiser.

Upon receiving the award, she said: “I feel very honoured to have received this award. I have been at Bayside for 26 years, and this is like my second family.”

“I didn’t expect to be nominated for this award, as the things I am being recognised for I do effortlessly such as fundraising for the student hardship fund.”

“It just feels right that I can give something back to the school and help out some of the students who are most in need.”

“I would like to thank Stewart for nominating me for the award and recognising all the things I do here at Bayside. I feel very proud to have actually won it.”

“I will use my prizes to buy new equipment for the science department to be used in the classroom and make student learning more engaging.”

Minister for Education Dr John Cortes, said: “I am delighted and hugely proud of Elsie. She is an extremely committed technician and a great personality who greatly values her work especially in how it helps our young people in progressing in science at school.”

“They all owe her a debt of gratitude. The way she intends to use her prize money shows exactly the caring kind of person Elsie is.”

“It is a tremendous achievement and I’m sure all of Gibraltar – especially those who work with her and who have attended Bayside during her time there will join me in congratulating her.”

