2017 Gibraltar National celebrations

The National Day celebrations, Referendum 50, the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, MTV Gib Calling, an acoustic showcase, the Gibraltar Fair, and the annual photographic and painting exhibitions, will also form part of this year’s Gibraltar National Celebrations.

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) in conjunction with the Gibraltar Cultural Services, has made public the programme of events for this year celebrating National Day on the 50th Anniversary of the 1967 Referendum.

SDGG Chairman Richard Buttigieg has said the SDGG had worked closely with the Gibraltar Cultural Services to co-ordinate a wide-ranging series of events that should ensure an enjoyable three weeks of National Celebrations.

“As in the past, the emphasis remains very much on celebration, with varied entertainment, offering a range of shows and activities for all to enjoy in the spirit of this special occasion,” he said.

Mr Buttigieg said he was confident that Gibraltarians of all ages wouldl have much to enjoy in the lead-up to and on National Day itself.

