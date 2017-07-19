GSD announces reshuffle of shadow portfolios

The GSD has announced a reshuffle of shadow portfolios.

The changes were agreed by GSD Leader Roy Clinton in consultation with his fellow MPs and come in the wake of Daniel Feetham’s recent deceision to step down as party leader.

“This reallocation of responsibilities ensures that we can best hold Government to account according to our individual strengths and interests,” Mr Clinton said.

“This is especially the case in respect of Education where Gibraltar is about to see the biggest upheaval in our education system for the past 40 years.”

“Edwin Reyes, a retired teacher of over 20 years’ experience, is the best placed among us to consider the concerns of parents and educators alike in the implementation of the Governments plans as regards Education which will affect generations to come.”

The changes will take effect from the start of the next meeting of the Gibraltar Parliament on July 26.

The main changes are as follows:

– Roy Clinton takes on the Economy, Public Sector Efficiency, Telecommunications, Brexit, Civil Aviation, e Government and the Port, in addition to his existing portfolio while giving up Heritage and Financial Services;

– Daniel Feetham takes on Financial Services, and Heritage while retaining Health and Gaming. He will giving up previous responsibilities;

– Trevor Hammond takes on Tourism in addition to his existing portfolio;

– Elliott Phillips takes on Families and Children and Employment in addition to his existing portfolio, while giving up Education and Training.

– Edwin Reyes takes on Education, Training and Social Services in addition to his existing portfolio.

FULL PORTFOLIO RESPONSIBILITIES

Roy Clinton: The Economy, Public Finance, Gibraltar Savings Bank, Inward Investment, Small Business, Public Sector Efficiency and Procurement, Telecommunications, Public Sector & MOD Industrial Relations, Civil Aviation, E-Government, Brexit, The Port.

Daniel Feetham: Health, Gaming, Financial Services, Heritage.

Trevor Hammond: Environment, Tourism, Transport & Traffic, Technical Services, Utilities, Planning, Health & Safety, European affairs.

Elliott Phillips: Justice, Employment, Youth, Families & Children, Equality, Civil Rights, Exchange of Information.

Edwin Reyes: Education, Training, Housing, Sports & Leisure, Culture, Civil Contingencies, Social Services.