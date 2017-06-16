World Trade Center opens doors to the globe

Gibraltar’s World Trade Center will provide a platform to explore trade opportunities globally as the Rock looks to a future outside of the EU, Scott Ferguson, the chief executive of the World Trade Centers Association, said yesterday.

Mr Ferguson travelled to Gibraltar from New York and together with Chief Minister Fabian Picardo unveiled the ‘We Grow Trade’ sculpture at the entrance of the Gibraltar World Trade Center building.

Developer Greg Butcher opened the event with a brief speech showcasing Gibraltar’s trading potential.

Mr Ferguson praised the Gibraltar World Trade Center, adding that despite Brexit local and international trade has continued.

“It is interesting for me when I look at a lot of challenges countries are facing around the world that we have no control over,” Mr Ferguson said.

“I think what a World Trade Center does is provide a platform and a profile for a new city.”

“We have 318 licences around the globe, so we have 318 business networks in all parts of the world that know now that there is a World Trade Center in Gibraltar.”

“When they look to do business or are curious about doing business, they have a touch point through this World Trade Center.”

“At the same time we have tenants and businesses in this market place that are looking to travel abroad and for opportunities to trade.”

“The World Trade Center now is perfect to do that. Regardless of our challenges and they seem to be coming at us from all fronts and from all countries, we just acquired a little bit of business from a networking perspective.”

He added: “The WTCA is a global Association of like-minded, trade-focused Members. Our network covers more than 300 cities including 73 national capitals and nearly 100 countries, making us a singularly placed organization to enable trade in a complicated time. We are incredibly proud of this unique position, and delighted by the opportunity to visit World Trade Center Gibraltar.”

For Mr Picardo eMoney is the future of the Rock, which has already established itself in the gaming sector.

“In the past, Gibraltar aspired and became the primary location of the internet gaming sector. Gibraltar is now setting its sights on becoming the world’s leading jurisdiction for eMoney, involving the use of Blockchain and associated technologies, including emerging FinTech enterprises,” Mr Picardo said.

On his visit to Gibraltar Mr Ferguson said the WTC was in a “wonderfully-situated location” and is very happy with the enthusiasm of the local team.

“A big part of my job is visiting World Trade Centers around the world, not only to experience first-hand what they are doing but also to look for innovation and new ideas,” ” Mr Ferguson said.

“This is our newest licence. Greg Butcher and his team have been very active within their association, they have been attending our events and I wanted to take the first opportunity to do visit.”

Related