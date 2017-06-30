Wales’ First Minister in Brexit working visit to Rock

The First Minister of Wales arrived in Gibraltar yesterday for a short working visit against the background of the UK’s decision to leave the European Union.

Carwyn Jones’ visit follows the continuing contact between the Government of Gibraltar and the Devolved Administrations in the United Kingdom with the objective of exploring common interests including commercial and economic links.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has met Mr Jones several times at Labour Party conferences and in December last year the deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia and a Gibraltar delegation were hosted in Cardiff by the First Minister and his team.

The Chief Minister hosted a working dinner with the First Minister and his delegation at No.6 Convent Place last night.

Today the deputy Chief Minister will update the First Minister on Brexit issues and there will also be a working lunch hosted by the Minister for Commerce, Albert Isola. The First Minister will also meet with the Chamber of Commerce and the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses before returning to the UK this evening.

