Two years on, new works hold bright future for national art gallery

The Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery housed in the City Hall is likely to see the opening of new exhibition rooms at some time in the future.

At a rededication ceremony and open day yesterday celebrating the second anniversary of the opening of the national art gallery and the recently acquired works now on public view for the first time, Chief Executive Officer (designate) at Gibraltar Cultural Services Seamus Byrne, said the works to the building would continue with a view to “further exhibition rooms opening in the future”.

Any new rooms are likely to display the growing number of works in the Gibraltar Collection by Bacarisas, Azagury, Mannia and Leni Mifsud, and even other well-known names.

Members of the Finlayson family, CEO of Gibraltar Cultural Services Yvette Zarb Bensusan, Opposition member Edward Reyes, local artists and local art supporters gathered at the national gallery, where the doyen of local art Mario Finlayson was also present.

