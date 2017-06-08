Traders put Irish Town on the map

A brochure and map of Irish Town was unveiled this week and will be distributed to tourists in time for the summer break, in a bid to boost business in the area.

The brochure concisely covers over 300 years of history of Irish Town, which was originally named ‘Calle de Santa Ana’.

The project was launched by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and business owner Patrick Sacarello at Irish Place earlier this week.

“I very much look forward to seeing this brochure and map in the hands of tourists walking down town,” Mr Picardo said.

“I think it is true to say that Irish Town contains all the essentials for modern life you get your computers at Apple, your pints at the Clipper, and your coffee at Sacarello’s.”

Mr Picardo also announced his wife Justine is pregnant with their third child.

“As of December, when I again will be on paternity leave, I look forward to walking around Irish Town with our three Picardo little ones.”

The map includes information of different areas in Irish Town such as the Ets Hayim synagogue, Cloister Building and the Victorian police station.

“You may recall in the mid-1980s Irish Town was full of warehouses mainly serving Main Street shops and it was a tragic nightmare,” Mr Sacarello said.

“The successful change of the Sacarello coffee warehouse into a coffee shop made my brother Richard and I aware of the leisure potential of the street. The old naval bars were changing to attract a new tourist clientele.”

Mr Sacarello added how a group formed with an aim to transform Irish Town and pedestrianise the area.

“Today Irish Town is a big improvement with new generated buildings,” he said.

The map and brochure will be available from the Gibraltar Tourist Board.

Related