Toyah Wilcox ‘up close and personal’ for Gib Music Week

Toyah Wilcox will be the first artist to perform as part of the extended MTV Gib Calling festival. The legendary Wilcox, whose career has spanned several decades will kick off Gibraltar Music Week in an ‘up close and personal show’ in St Michael’s Cave on Tuesday 29 August. She will be supported by very popular local band and winners of this year’s Gibraltar Song Festival, Jetstream.

Wilcox has13 Top-10 singles under her belt and the organisers believe she is the perfect candidate to start the busy week in music in Gibraltar.

Aside from her success in music, is also quite an accomplished actress and has worked with Derek Jarman twice in the movies ‘Jubilee’ and ‘The Tempest’. More recently Toyah starred in the hit British film ‘Ahhhhhhhh!’ directed by Steve Oram and co-starring Julian Rhind-Tutt, Noel Fielding and Julian Barratt.

In the later part of this year Toyah will start shooting ‘To Be Someone’ based on a book of the same name, which continues the adventures and lives of many of the original characters from The Who’s ‘Quadrophenia’. Toyah will also shoot a role in British horror film ‘Swipe Right’, based on an internet dating app, and stars in another Steve Oram production entitled ‘Dregs’.

Her summer concert diary is packed with festival performances and acoustic shows.

Her transatlantic rock band Toyah & The Humans, featuring Bill Rieflin (King Crimson, R.E.M.) & Chris Wong, have released three albums. The most recent ‘Strange Tales’ was supported with US and UK concert dates and their track ‘Get In Your Car’ will be covered and released as a single by King Crimson in 2017.

Related