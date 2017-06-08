Tourism initiative puts focus on Morocco

Twenty travel agents, tour operators and journalists from Morocco visited Gibraltar on a one day familiarisation visit recently.

The visit was organised by Travelhub, a fully licenced travel agency based in Gibraltar, a branch of Moroccan tour operator Setitours.

Abdel Leyhan, son of Moroccan Gibraltarian Mohamed Leyhan who was part of the management team at the Caleta Hotel for many years, manages Setitours.

The aim behind the visit was to promote Gibraltar not only within the Moroccan market but also worldwide, building up new package holidays that combine Gibraltar with UK, Spain and Morocco.

“With the advent of the flight services by Royal Air Maroc from Casablanca and Tangier, such visits to the Rock help promote Gibraltar as a destination further afield. This visit also made the agents aware of the possibilities that Morocco has to offer to holidaymakers travelling from Gibraltar and Spain,” said the Government.

Gibraltar ground handler Calypso Tours provided transport for the group and the Caleta Hotel hosted a lunch for the visitors at Nuno’s Restaurant.

The packed itinerary for the day included a guided visit of the Sunborn Yacht Hotel, a walk around the city centre, a Rock Tour which included a trip on the Cable Car and a visit to the mosque for prayers and Moroccan tea and cakes.

The Gibraltar Tourist Board provided information and welcomed the visitors to the Rock.

“It’s encouraging that, following our efforts to promote Gibraltar in Morocco last November, Setitours, which have a special connection with the Rock, should take this initiative and organise a familiarisation trip. These visits allow us all to showcase what a great destination we have for our Moroccan visitors. Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar is keen to emphasise the importance of the Moroccan market to our tourism industry and underline the great opportunities provided by flight connections with Tangier and Casablanca from Gibraltar International Airport,” said Minister for Tourism, Gilbert Licudi.

Photo by David Parody

