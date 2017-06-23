Three arrested in robbery investigation

Three local men were arrested in connection with an investigation into an alleged armed robbery at a New Harbours warehouse last Wednesday, during which three people were injured.

The Royal Gibraltar Police is working to establish whether a handgun allegedly used during the incident was real, a replica or a toy.

The RGP said that a substantial amount of money was allegedly stolen, adding that nothing had been recovered as yet.

“In the course of the robbery four employees at the warehouse were tied up and three of them received injuries consistent with having been physically assaulted,” a police statement said.

The three suspects were arrested after officers carried out a number of searches at residential addresses.

They were released on police bail last night while investigations and forensics analysis continued.

The employees received treatment at St Bernard’s Hospital but did not require hospitalisation and once discharged provided their witness accounts.

CCTV footage has been seized and is currently being examined by officers.

The police are encouraging members of the public who may have information of any importance to the investigation to contact the New Mole House control room on telephone 200 72500.

Related