Team Calpe sets off on charity cycle

Team Calpe – cycling from London to Gibraltar – set off yesterday from the new Calpe House in Norfolk Square on their 2000 mile cycle in aid of Calpe House.

Prior to their departure the team – made up of eight cyclists, Glen Ballantine, Mark Bates, Gavin Cavaco, Brian Finlayson, Ian Howes, Peter Ignacio, Chris Wood and Tony Yusifredo with support team Cecil Ghio and Tyrone Ghio – took an opportunity to visit Calpe House at Princes Square to talk to the patients who are currently residents.

The team want to go beyond their target of raising £20,000.

Seeing them on their way were members from the Calpe House Trust, former Governor and Chairman of the Friends of Gibraltar Sir Adrian Johns and long-time Gibraltar support, Conservative MP Bob Neill.

Speaking from London Albert Poggio from the Calpe House Trist said they were extremely grateful to Team Calpe and recognised the difficult endurance test they were undertaking in achieving their objectives.

At the start of the marathon the Metropolitan Police joined Team Calpe at Norfolk Square and escorted them out of London and onto the A3 on the first leg of their journey to Portsmouth, where they will board the ferry to France this morning.

To donate to ‘Team Calpe’ visit: www.justgiving/crowdfunding/teamcalpe or pay into an account at Gibraltar International Bank, sort code: 60-83- 14 account number 09537001

