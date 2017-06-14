Summit highlights opportunities and challenges in cyber space

Gibraltar could become a “beacon of digital excellence” known for its digital relevance, robustness and resilience, the Governor Lieutenant General Edward Davis said yesterday.

Speaking at the Gibraltar Cyber Security summit, Lt Gen Davis said: “The future is not what it used to be, it’s digital.”

In setting out his thoughts on the Rock’s potential for a digital future, he pointed to three propositions necessary to achieve success in cyberspace security.

Firstly, he said, Gibraltar needs a mindset that focuses on mitigating the challenges and seizing the opportunities of the digital world.

Secondly, he underscored the importance of developing an all-encompassing sense of collective social security.

And lastly, he said, well-regulated and progressive cyberspace security governance across civic, corporate and governmental domains is crucial.

The first Gib Cyber Summit, in which the Royal Gibraltar Police played a key organisational role, brought together more than 230 delegates from a broad range of cyber-related backgrounds and covered a multiplicity of issues surrounding cyber criminality, ranging from crime syndicates and espionage to family and future generation protection.

The event provided insights and advice as well as demonstrations from leading figures from across the field of cyber security, including the FBI, the UK Government Communication Headquarters and the National Crime Agency.

Opening the conference at the Sunborn Hotel yesterday, event organiser Justin Manners urged delegates to forget any stereotypical images they may have of cyber criminals.

“They can be any age, colour or creed,” he said.

“And they have a face…they do not wear masks, so we can turn our backs on them or we can face the situation.”

