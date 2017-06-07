St. Bernard’s fun day

St. Bernard’s First School Parents Association held a Fun Day on the 24th May 2017, with part of the proceeds being donated to Autism Support Gibraltar. My Party Perfect sponsored the Fun Day, providing popcorn, candy Floss, characters as well as a Photo booth. Lesley Little Faces provided her face painting services whilst various companies throughout Gibraltar provided drinks and prizes – proving once again, just how generous local businesses are when raising funds for excellent causes. A total of £400 was raised for charity and a cheque was presented to Antonia Savignon – Balestrino and Michelle Woolf of Autism Support Gibraltar.

St Bernard’s Parents Association would like to thank every one who helped them throughout the days and weeks leading up to the Fun Day, and are so grateful for the continuing support of their local community.

