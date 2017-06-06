Spanish police arrest local man in child pornography investigation

A 60-year old Gibraltarian man accused of possessing over 100 indecent images and videos of children was arrested by Spanish police in La Linea.

The man was arrested by officers of the Policia Nacional who were alerted by employees of a computer shop in La Linea, where the man had ordered back-up copies of a laptop, a tablet and a smart phone.

“The arrested man possessed over 100 photographs and videos with paedophilic content in his computer and other electronic devices,” the Policia Nacional alleged in a statement.

“The victims in the material that was seized are children aged between three and 15 years.”

Police in Gibraltar cooperated in the Spanish investigation and conducted searches on the Rock too, although no materials were seized here and there were no further arrests.

The man has not been named but was described by Spanish police as British and resident in Gibraltar.

A spokesman for the Royal Gibraltar Police later confirmed that the suspect is Gibraltarian.

“We have cooperated with the Policia Nacional in this investigation,” the spokesman said.

“Search warrants were conducted locally but nothing was seized and no arrests were made.”

The case remains open and is now being handled by an investigating magistrate in the court in La Linea.

It was not clear whether the man remained in custody or had been granted bail.