Sebastian Desoisa wins European Golf Championship

Local golfer Sebastian Desoisa has won the European Golf Championships organised by US Kids Golf for boys in the age 10 category.

He took the lead place at the end of a three-day event played at Craigelaw Golf , East Lothian, Scotland, with 76 boys from all over the world competing in his category.

This is the third years that Sebastian – pictured above left with his coach and caddy, Jose Luis from Alcaidesa Golf Academy – has participated in the European Championships in Scotland.

The first year, he played in Longniddry where he came tied first and played a play-off where he then came runner up by one shot.

Last year, he played in Gullane No 3 where he also came runner up by one shot.

This year he won the title of European Champion, beating an English and Italian boy by one shot in the lead.

He was extremely determined to try and win this year and was incredibly focused throughout despite the Scottish weather being challenging at times.

Sebastian said he was incredibly proud to have represented Gibraltar internationally and to be bringing the trophy back home.

