School of Health Studies opens doors

The Gibraltar Health Authority School of Health Studies is holding an open evening today at St Bernard’s Hospital.

The public will be able to see the facilities and meet with lecturers and staff between 5pm and 8pm today.

The event will also give aspiring nurses the opportunity to learn more of what the school has to offer and discuss career pathways with current student nurses and nursing graduates from past intakes, who will be present during the evening.

“Nurses are the backbone of our health care, so selecting the most suitable candidates to meet the needs of our community and the GHA is of vital importance,” said the Minister for Health, Neil Costa.

“We are looking forward to meeting as many members of the public and aspiring nurses as possible, to discuss training options to become a qualified, registered nurse at the School of Health Studies.”

Application forms for the BSc Nursing course will be available at the open day and are also available from the human resources department on the fifth floor of St Bernard’s Hospital or online via shs.gha.gi.

Applications should be returned by no later than June 29, with interviews to be held shortly after.

The interview includes numeracy and literacy tests, a group scenario discussion, individual mini scenarios and a panel interview. Students will be assessed by staff, nurse management, qualified nurses and service users, making the process robust and transparent.

Related