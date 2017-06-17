Three MBEs and a QPM in Queen’s Birthday Honours List

Three Gibraltarians were appointed Members of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire [MBE] in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours List, which also included the award of a Queen’s Police Medal to Commissioner Eddie Yome.

George Arthur Fromow will receive an MBE for services to Haematology.

Alfred William Reoch will receive an MBE for services to Scouting, the Anglican Community and Drama.

Nathan Nicholas Albert Fred Stagno will receive an MBE for services to Hockey.

Mr Yome was awarded a Queen’s Police Medal for services to policing.

The medal is awarded to police officers in the United Kingdom and Commonwealth for gallantry or distinguished service.

On behalf of the Gibraltar Honours Board, the Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis, granted the Gibraltar Award to Eric John Abudarham, for services to the Cavalcade; William Guillem, for services to Pharmacy and the Practice Medical Scheme; and Lawrence Robles; for services to Youth.

“I am delighted to congratulate all those who have been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List,” Lt Gen Davis said.

“This is well-deserved recognition of their exceptional contributions to Gibraltar’s well-being and reputation.”

