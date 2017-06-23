Port tests oil boom system

Staff at the Gibraltar Port Authority (GPA) carried out testing of a newly acquired Offshore Speed Sweep System Oil boom in conjunction with contractors Brightside Services Ltd who are the Tier 1 and 2 responders locally.

The system enables a single vessel to conduct the towing of the oil boom by use of a Ro – Kite (Paravane) and the collection of oil operation.

“This will enhance the Gibraltar Port Authorities oil pollution response capabilities in the Bay of Gibraltar,” said the Government.



Commodore Bob Sanguinetti commented that these opportunities ‘provided priceless training to the GPA and its contracted responders in the event of a major oil spill affecting Gibraltar waters’.

“This puts the GPA and Gibraltar in the strongest possible position to tackle the unlikely event of an oil spill in our bay, and we will continue with our efforts to achieve the highest level of preparedness,” he added.

“Gibraltar is fully committed to the protection of its marine environment and these exercises underpin the Government’s robust strategy in this respect,” said the Minister for the Port, Gilbert Licudi.

