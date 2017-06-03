Police recover 570kg of drugs at sea

Police recovered a large haul of cannabis resin at sea off the east side the Rock earlier this morning.

The drugs were found floating in the sea by a patrol boat of the Marine Section of the Royal Gibraltar Police.

Several bales weighing a total of 570 kilograms were fished out of the water.



The Chronicle understands a Guardia Civil vessel also recovered drugs off the La Linea seaboard.

The RGP vessel was not involved in any chase but the drugs may have been ditched earlier in the night.

It is not uncommon for smugglers to jettison their illicit cargo during pursuits.

A spokesman for the RGP said an investigation remained open.