One minute silence for London

Gibraltar fell silent yet again yesterday as a one minute silence was observed for the victims of the latest terror attack in the United Kingdom.

The Governor Lieutenant General Edward Davis and Chief Minister Fabian Picardo jointly led the tribute outside No. 6 Convent Place as scores of tourists and passers-by joined officials and staff to participate in the mark of respect.

Gibraltar’s tribute coincided with that of the United Kingdom.

Mr Picardo told the Chronicle: “Our thoughts are with the people of the United Kingdom and we stand with them at this difficult time.”

“We must stand strong, united and resilient in the face of these incomprehensible attacks on innocent people. I am heartened by the clear demonstration of London’s spirit, bravery and unity over the last few days; cowardly terror will never win.”

The terror attack on London’s Borough Market left seven dead and 48 injured.

Related