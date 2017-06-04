No change to Gib threat level after London terror attack

Gibraltar’s threat level will remain unchanged following last night’s terrorist attack in London.

The decision was taken following a meeting of the Gibraltar Contingency Council this morning jointly chaired by the Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis, and Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

“Having reviewed the shocking events of last night in London, the GCC agreed that Gibraltar’s Threat Level would remain at Substantial as there was no specific intelligence regarding any increase in the terrorist threat to Gibraltar,” the GCC said in a statement.

“A Substantial Threat level means that an attack is a strong possibility.”

“Both the RGP and GDP will continue to adjust their operational profiles in line with optimising their ability to protect the people of Gibraltar.”

“This will include the ongoing increased presence of Armed Officers on the streets.”

In the days ahead, the GCC said it would ensure that Gibraltar’s Counter-Terrorist Strategy and contingent capabilities and procedures are developed in step with those of the UK “as appropriate”.

The meeting followed a terror attack in London last night that left seven dead and 48 injured.

Three terrorists who carried out a vehicle and knife attack on London Bridge and Borough market were shot dead by police.

The GCC offered its “…deepest condolences to the families of those killed or injured in London last night”, as well as stating it’s “great admiration for the brave and exemplary actions of the London Law Enforcement and First Responder agencies.”

The meeting comes after politicians in Gibraltar gave initial reactions to the attack in London.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo sent a message of condolence to the families of those killed and of solidarity with London.

Gibraltar is #LONDON. Gib's thoughts & condolences to families of killed. Rock's wishes for a speedy recovery to injured.#PeaceNotTerror pic.twitter.com/uOUw4i60vJ — Fabian Picardo (@FabianPicardo) June 4, 2017



Flags on official buildings in Gibraltar have been flying at half mast since 9am on Sunday until further notice.

GSD leader Daniel Feetham also sent a message of condolence and solidarity after what he described as a “brutal atrocity”.

Shocking news yet again from the U.K. this morning. My thoughts with the victims and families of this latest brutal atrocity. — Daniel Feetham QC (@dannyfeetham) June 4, 2017