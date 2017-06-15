New hours for commercial vehicles in Main Street

Commercial delivery times along Main Street have been cut back in light of the heightened security measures as well as recommendations of the Sustainable, Transport, Traffic and Parking Plan.

The initiative was outlined yesterday by the Ministry for Infrastructure and Planning, in conjunction with the Ministry of Commerce, and has been prepared in consultation with the Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce and the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses.

As from today, commercial access to Main Street will only be allowed between the hours of 8am and 9:15am, with the last vehicle exiting by 9:30am.

Further access will be permitted between 6pm and 8pm, with the last vehicle exiting by 8:15pm, Monday to Friday.

The reduction in commercial delivery times will allow for better shop front exposure for businesses and improved access for pedestrians with prams, pushchairs and wheelchairs to navigate their way through Main Street, including cruise liner visitors who are often on our Main Street early in the morning, the Ministry explained in a statement.

“As per STTPP recommendations we will shortly be implementing a system of loading and unloading hubs within town, exclusively for commercial deliveries, controlled by Permits to compliment this initiative,” it added.

“These newly designated zones will allow businesses to load and unload goods close to Main Street throughout the working day, thereby minimizing any disruption caused daily in our Pedestrianised City Centre.”

This new scheme will, however, be kept under review.

Minister for Infrastructure and Planning Paul Balban said: “I am delighted to introduce this STTPP initiative, which compliments today’s stringent security climate.”

“By reducing delivery times within the heart of town, it may be possible to improve the environment to users of Main Street helping to showcase our unique commercial Town Centre to the thousands of tourists visiting Gibraltar.”

“As a result, Main Street will be a safer and more attractive place to shop and do business in, and I am grateful to the Chamber and the GFSB for their input in working with us to deliver these changes for the benefit of our community.”

