More silver and bronze medals in shooting on day 2 of the games

Gibraltar added to its collection of medal ware on day two of the NatWest Island Games in Gotland with three further triumphs in the shooting.

Jonathan Patron and Daniel Payas won a silver medal – Gibraltar’s third of the competition – in the ISSF 10m Air Pistol team event having missed out on the Gold medal by just one point.

Ms Piri and the Gold and Silver medal winners.

Later that evening Bettina Manner and Sasha Alexdottir followed up their silver medal victory from day one with a bronze medal in the women’s sport pistol team event.

Mr Payas and Mr Patron finished the team event on 1116 points to victor’s the Isle of Wight’s 1117. Hosts Gotland finished in the bronze medal position with 1110 points.

They told the Chronicle: “It was a tough match for both of us and the pressure was really on.”

“I was unaware that the lead was changing all the way from the first to the last shot, we missed out by one point on the Gold but we both achieved another Mcs for the Commonwealth Games.”

“Another medal for the tally, go team Gibraltar,” they said.

Ms Piri told the Chronicle: “I’m just super happy, we don’t shoot this in Gibraltar so I’m really happy to medal in an event that you can’t train for… it’s absolutely amazing to be able to come in once every two years and just try your absolute hardest and for it to pay off at the end of it is very good.”

On securing their second medals of the competition, Ms Alexdottir said: “We feel quite excited, it was quite a tough competition and it was very long and tiring but in the end we got it.”

“We did our very best so we are very proud of our scores, our hard work paid off i think.”

Ms Manner added: “ We will have four more events to go and we are looking forward to it and now its even more relaxing because we have already done what we wanted to achieve and let’s hope we will have more.”