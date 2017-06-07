Minister visits Heritage Trust project

Heritage Minister Dr John Cortes visited the restoration works being undertaken with the help of volunteers in Witham’s Cemetery by Gibraltar Heritage Trust.

The works began off last year when a unit from the Royal Signals Regiment cleared the cemetery completely of weeds and bushes. This work is now being continued by a small energetic group of GHT volunteers on a weekly basis.

As part of his responsibilities for both Heritage and the Environment, Minister Cortes visited the site this week to express his appreciation and support to the Gibraltar Heritage Trust volunteers.

Minister Cortes commented that he was always surprised and inspired by the countless groups of volunteers who are willing to give of their own free time to help with Heritage and Environmental matters.

“These sometimes unrecognised volunteers provide a valuable service to the community and help Gibraltar be the place that we all love,” he said.

The more major infrastructural works that will take place in the cemetery are being supported by Reafina, the contractor of the adjacent Plata Villa Project.

The UK based Friends of Gibraltar Society have also pledged a donation to help with the huge task of the restoration. The Trust has also received some private donations towards the works.

Hand in hand with the clearance work, volunteers are also involved in researching the lives of those buried there with some very interesting stories emerging.

The volunteers meet every Monday.

