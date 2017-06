Pic: Johnny Bugeja

The men’s 4 x 100m relay team qualified for the final yesterday having put in a stunning performance in which they smashed the Gibraltar national record.

The team, consisting of Jerai Torres, Sean Penalver, Craig Gill and Sean Collado, produced a time of 43.72 following a series of clean hand-overs coupled with good, fast running. They

will run again in the final on Friday afternoon.