Gold Medal winners in Clay Shooting Team this week – Harry Murphy and Tom Sawyer. Pics: Johnny Bugeja

Silver Medallists in 10M Air Pistol women’s team event, Sasha Alexdottir and Bettina Manner. They have also achieved a bronze medal in the women’s sport pistol team event.

Silver Medallists Jonathan Patron and Daniel Payas win silver in 10m Air Pistol.

Bronze Medallist Natalie Piri takes Bronze in the NSRA 100 Yards Prone Rifle.