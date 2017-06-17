Matthews art work hits the right note in the Big Apple

Local artist Maribel Mathews who is exhibiting her work for the first time in New York’s Chelsea Art district says the private viewing on Thursday was a huge success.

Mrs Matthews is one of three artists exhibiting their work for the first time in the Big Apple at the Agora Fine Art Gallery. This is joint exhibition called ‘Unbound Perspectives’.

Celebrating with her whole family she said “New York has loved my work”.

“I am feeling very happy at the wonderful response my paintings have received,” she added.

Exhibition will remain on show until the end of June.

