Long service recognition

The Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis, and Chief Minister Fabian Picardo yesterday presented Overseas Territories Long Service Medals and Clasps to officers of the Royal Gibraltar Police, the Gibraltar Defence Police, the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service and Her Majesty’s Prison Service.

A total of 13 medals were awarded in recognition of 18 years of meritorious and efficient service, 17 1st Clasps for twenty-five years of meritorious and efficient service; and eight 2nd Clasps for 30 years of meritorious and efficient service.

The presentation took place at The Convent in the presence of friends and family and was followed by a reception.

