Hassan Nahon welcomes focus on security

Independent MP Marlene Hassan Nahon has thanked Gibraltar’s essential services for standing by and implementing tougher security measures on roads and public areas in the wake of the terror attack in London over the weekend.

In a defiant message, Mrs Hassan Nahon also urged the Government to ensure that these structures are being constantly reviewed and continue to be given their due priority “in light of the current threats to our general safety”.

Reflecting on the UK’s most recent terror atrocity she said: “I wish to extend my condolences to the families of the victims of this weekend’s terror attack, as well as to send my congratulations to the selfless and heroic acts of those in the Capital’s essential services.”

She added: “We must also show gratitude to those innocent bystanders who prevented more loss of lives through their selfless actions as have been reported in the international press.”

“I am sorry that we are living in a world where we are becoming all to used to flying our flags at half-mast, when the irony is that, today more than ever, we must fly them high and proud to show that the values that our flags represent shall never be compromised.”

“Similarly, we are also holding one-minute silences more than we ever thought we would, at a time when we should be making the loudest noises, noises of resistance and defiance, in protest of this cruel and futile war on the free world.”

“Now is the time to show that we will not be silenced by these horrendous acts of terror,” Mrs Hassan Nahon said.

“I also wish to thank in advance the essential services here in Gibraltar for standing by and implementing tougher security measures on our roads and public areas, and I continue to urge Government to ensure that these structures are being constantly reviewed and continue to be given their due priority in light of the current threats to our general safety.”

