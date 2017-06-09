Hassan Nahon wants a ‘citizens budget’

Ahead of the 2017 Budget, Independent MP Marlene Hassan Nahon has called for a more interactive way for MPs across the floor to deliver and manage this year’s budget address.

Mrs Hassan Nahon proposes, once again, for MPs to take on the initiative of The International Budget Partnership which campaigns for increased public access to budget information and the adoption of accountable budget systems.

The International Budget Partnership calls it a Citizens Budget, by “holding a consultation with potential users”.

The Partnership, she explained in a statement, also suggests a process of Budget Literacy, advocating for governments to ensure that the public has a firm grasp of the many ways that the budget affects their lives.

“In this spirit, I therefore consider it crucial, especially in this day and age and in the Brexit climate, to invite our citizens once again, to provide us with suggestions on matters that they may want to be addressed in the Budget,” Mrs Hassan Nahon said.

“I therefore invite the public to send me any comments or queries that they would like to see reflected and represented during the budget session by contacting me by Facebook or email contactmarlenemp@gmail.com”

