GSD welcomes fire safety review

The GSD has welcomed the Gibraltar Government’s initiative to conduct a full fire safety review of all high rise Government building stock.

The Government ordered the review of all Government-owned high rise buildings in the wake of the Grenfell Tower inferno, which killed at least 17 people in London this week.

Trevor Hammond, GSD Health and Safety spokesman, explained that upon hearing of the Grenfell Tower tragedy he immediately wrote to the Minister for Housing, Samantha Sacramento, asking her for information pertaining to the cladding used on the estate refurbishments in Gibraltar.

“I look forward to a detailed response,” Mr Hammond said in a statement yesterday.

“While there is no need for alarm, it is right that Government should conduct a full fire safety review.”

“It would further be welcome if this could be extended to private high rise accommodation, particularly that which is still partly Government owned, to provide residents the maximum possible assurance of their safety in the event of fire.”

“We would further ask that the contents of these reviews be shared with residents of the estates as far as possible and also with Members of Her Majesty’s Opposition,” he added.

