GSD welcomes CM UN statements on Constitution

The GSD yesterday welcomed the statement made by the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo to the Committee of 24 when he said in his address before the UN on Monday that the 2006 referendum on the New Constitution constituted an act of self-determination and in doing so the people of Gibraltar adopted the New Constitution as a method of decolonization.

Opposition Leader Daniel Feetham said yesterday that by his statement the Chief Minister had expressly adopted the GSD’s long standing position on this issue.

Mr Feetham point out that he had formed part of the Gibraltar delegation that negotiated the New Constitution with the UK under the leadership of Sir Peter Caruana and he too managed the yes campaign at that referendum.

“The GSD has always maintained that the adoption of New Constitution was one of the most significant moments in our political emancipation as a people and led to non-colonial relationship with the UK,” he said in a statement.

“I am glad that despite the ambivalent attitude of the GSLP-Liberals during that referendum campaign and our political exchanges on this issue subsequently, there does not appear to be any substantive difference moving forwards.”

