GSD urges progress on cemetery

The GSD has called on the Gibraltar Government to speed up the “long overdue” works on the cemetery, as it lamented how long the “saga” has continued for.

This comes after the Government indicated that an announcement will be made ‘shortly’ regarding the cemetery’s management.

In a statement, along with calling for the works to be sped up, the Opposition said the works will allow people easy access when visiting the graves of loved ones.

Trevor Hammond, GSD spokesman for the environment, said he has repeatedly called on the Government to take action regarding the poor state of the cemetery even taking a motion to Parliament last November where it was passed unanimously.

He stated: “Now Government say they have a plan, seven months is simply too long just to put a plan together and despite the ever increasing public clamour for action, it has fallen on deaf ears,”

“I anticipate that having dragged its feet to such a great extent up till now, that Government will make a special effort to deal with this matter once and for all. First and foremost people, often with mobility issues, must be able to access the cemetery.”

He added: “This saga has simply gone on for too long and demonstrates a huge lack of understanding by the Minister.”

