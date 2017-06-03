GSD flags backlog at Employment Tribunal

The GSD has claimed that urgent action is needed to tackle the “serious” backlog of cases at the Employment Tribunal.

In a statement the Opposition said it had welcomed the reform of the rules governing the then Industrial Tribunal.

It added that it had made constructive and workable proposals for the bringing of all tribunals under the umbrella of a new combined Courts and Tribunal Service which would improve the delivery and accessibility to justice in this area.

“The Government dismissed the proposals at the time and ploughed ahead with ticking off manifesto commitments,” the GSD said.

“We are now seeing the short-sightedness of the Governments policy and approach with yet another serious backlog of cases at the Employment Tribunal.”

The GSD called on the Government to ensure that those responsible with progressing claims through the reformed Employment Tribunal are afforded proper training and fit for purpose infrastructure for the determination of claims.

According to the Opposition, its own proposals did not mean an increase in spending but a reasonable cost sensitive re-organisation of the existing individual tribunal services under the auspices of a combined Courts and Tribunal Service.

Shadow Minister for Justice, Elliott Phillips, said: “We welcomed the new statutory framework for the dealing with cases in the newly reformed Employment Tribunal however what we are seeing is exactly what the Opposition predicted and the Government should pause and reconsider our constructive proposals which were provided in good faith.”

“We need to look at the way in which justice at tribunal level can be delivered and accessed in order to provide the best possibly coordinated public service to both aggrieved claimants and employers alike.”

