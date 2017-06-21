GSD concerned about gaps in frontier fence

The GSD yesterday flagged the “deplorable” condition of the frontier fence including large holes in it as it called on the Government to take action amid security concerns.

In a statement the Opposition explained that it has received images showing that the fence has large gaps in it through which, it said, smugglers are gaining access into Gibraltar.

“Of even greater concern are the potential security implications,” the GSD said adding that it was ‘deeply concerned’ about the state of the fence and the lack of maintenance carried out there.

“The people of Gibraltar have always felt a greater degree of security against crime because of the frontier and the checks that are conducted there.”

“The current global climate is not one in which security can be taken lightly.”

The GSD has therefore called on the Government to act in response to these concerns and “properly secure our frontier”.

