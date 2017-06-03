Grammarians win Group B to reach crossover finals

Grammarains HC will be rewarded with a crossover finals place tomorrow Sunday against Eurohockey Club Challenge II Championship Group A runner up, Clube de Futebol Uniao de Lamas (POR), after beating Turkish side Gaziantep Polisgucu SK 3-2.

Grammarians, who are hosting the tournament in Gibraltar this year, have reached the crossover finals with an unbeaten recorded having drawn their first match 2-2 against Croatian side Mladost. In today’s second match they came from two goals behind to clinch victory.

They will now play Portuguese champions Clube de Futebol Uniao de Lamas who lost their first match against Swiss team Sevette by 6-0 before winning today’s match 3-2 against Slovakia’s KPH RACA.

Grammarians play the first crossover match at 1045, followed by the second crossover final between Servette and Gaziantep at 1pm.

The winners of each match will be in line for promotion to the Challenge I division next season.

