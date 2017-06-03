Grammarians in with a chance after Turkish side defeat Croats

Eurohockey Club Challenge II update – Grammarians will be playing a crucial match today against Turkish side Gaziantep Polisgucu SK who surprised many with their 3-1 win against Croatian side HAHK Mladost.

The Croatian side had entered the match knowing that they needed a result to give themselves a chance of playing in the final crossovers which could lead to promotion.

A score-less first quarter seemed to lift the Turkish team’s spirits who entered the second quarter surging forward and pushing Mladost back.

With half-time at 0-0 the match seemed to be anyone’s to win.

Gaziantep stepped out the stronger of the two and soon started to show some of the quick pace that had been the concern of many of their opponents. Within the first minute Demirel struck from a short corner play to put the score at 1-0 for Gaziantep. Just a minute later Mladost faced a similar scenario. Once again Demirel made no mistake about it adding the second.

If Mladost had been stunned by the first two goals, the third just three minutes later left them in chaos as Ozkilic struck a lethal blow.

The fast paced breaks by the Turkish side seemed to be causing all types of problems to the Croatian side who opted to pin three men up front. This led to wide gaps between defence and forwards which was fully exploited by the Turks.

Mladost were able to get a goal back on the 52nd minute of play to make it 3-1.

The score line provides Grammarians, who drew 2-2 with Mladost a chance to get a result today when they play Gaziantep Polisgucu at 3.30pm. With The Turkish side playing two matches consecutively, and with Grammarians having taken a break between their matches the latter are expected to take advantage and look to at least try for a draw. Even a defeat lower than Mladost’s would ensure them a place in the crossovers with a chance to play for promotion on Sunday.

