Govt and Cross Frontier Group agree roadmap for cooperation

The Gibraltar Government and the Cross-Frontier Group have agreed to work together to facilitate and promote cross-border fluidity, cooperation and economic growth.

The commitment was set out in a memorandum of understanding signed by the two parties after a meeting in No.6 Convent Place yesterday morning.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said the agreement would build on work that had already been carried out by the group.

“The Cross Frontier Group has been a leading entity in ensuring that the voice of people who work across the frontier is being heard beyond Gibraltar,” he said.

“It is being heard in Seville, it is being heard in Madrid, London and Brussels.”

The memorandum sets out the advantages that Gibraltar offers the Campo de Gibraltar, and vice versa.

“The positive economic impact on both areas could be greater and generate much more wealth,” the document states.

The signatories agreed to work together and share resources of benefit to their respective organisations and the general public on both sides of the border, “providing that there is no conflict of interest.”

The document sets out a number of aims and initiatives, many of which have been championed by the group in recent months.

“We are very specific about the things we want to try and do, quite ambitious about the things we might be able to achieve,” said the Chief Minister.

Forms of cooperation include:

– Information Exchange.

– Development of joint projects and activities in support thereof.

– Exchange of experts, human resources and materials

– Organization of workshops, conferences and seminars covering the areas of cooperation.

– Use of facilities and educational resources for training.

– Maintaining and improving the movement of people across the border.

– Maintaining and improving the movement of vehicles and goods across the border and creating a legal framework to achieve this.

– Maintaining and creating new employment.

– Stimulating demand for goods and services in the various business sectors.

– Offering facilities, information and assistance to local businesses in Gibraltar and the Campo the Gibraltar to establish themselves on either side of the border.

– Promote the creation of a tax zone in La Línea de la Concepción allowing Gibraltar based companies the opportunity to set up operations, as a source of job creation for the entire Campo de Gibraltar and Gibraltar.

– Research other areas of business development and cooperation on both sides of the border.

A subcommittee will be set up with the agreement of both parties and will be responsible for coordinating specific activities between the signatories.

The memorandum is “free of any political affiliations be they independent or collective.”

