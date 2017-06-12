Gibraltar develops national cyber security strategy

The Gibraltar Contingency Council is working on developing a national cyber security strategy for the Rock, in a bid to build community-wide awareness of online threats.

Detective Superintendent Ian McGrail of the RGP explained that Gibraltar is currently following the UK model but is looking at creating a bespoke roadmap for Gibraltar in this crucial sphere.

He was speaking ahead of a conference this week that will place a spotlight on cyber security issues.

“The GCC is working towards creating a roadmap for Gibraltar’s cyber security status,” Mr McGrail told the Chronicle.

“It’s not going to be too dissimilar to what the UK has and we are looking at the four P’s – protect, prevent, pursue and prepare.”

“It’s very similar to the counter terrorism strategy.”

“I don’t think we will be able to mirror the UK, no doubt, but there is a lot of mileage in following suit,” he added.

The Gibraltar Cyber Security Summit will bring together delegates from both the private and public sectors including personnel from law enforcement agencies to discuss issues ranging from current and future threats to family protection.

The event will offer insight, advice and demonstrations provided by leading figures from across the field of cyber security including the FBI, the UK Government Communication Headquarters and the National Crime Agency.

